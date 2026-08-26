Traders Stage Gandhian Protest Against BMC's Sealing Drive, Sing ‘Ram Dhun’ At Minto Hall In Bhopal | VIDEO

Traders Stage Gandhian Protest Against Sealing Drive, Sing ‘Ram Dhun’ At Minto Hall In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traders staged a peaceful protest on Wednesday against the sealing drive targeting commercial establishments operating in residential areas. They adopted a Gandhian approach to press their demands in Madhya Pradesh's in Bhopal.

BCCI traders gathered at Minto Hall after 11 am and held a prayer meeting in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.

They also sang ‘Ram Dhun’ as part of their peaceful protest against the sealing drive.

Traders opposed the sealing of commercial establishments and notices issued to shops operating in residential areas.

They said the action had created uncertainty among the city's business community.

#WATCH | Bhopal Traders And Members Of Chamber Of Commerce Stage Demonstration At Minto Hall Against Sealing Of Commercial Establishments Operating In Residential Areas #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/mbWv7VfXto — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 26, 2026

Bhopal Chamber of Commerce Director Vatsyayan Jain, on Tuesday, said traders and representatives of various organisations from across the city had been invited to join the peaceful demonstration.

He said traders were facing a difficult situation as notices were being issued to their shops, leaving many worried about how they would continue their businesses.

Through the protest, the traders sought to draw Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav's attention to the sealing drive and urged the state government to provide relief.

The Chamber also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President to facilitate the early implementation of Bhopal's Master Plan, which traders believed could help address the uncertainty surrounding commercial activities in residential areas.

Jain said traders were living under the threat of action and were struggling to determine how to sustain their businesses.

The protest marked another attempt by Bhopal's traders to raise their concerns over the sealing drive, this time through prayers and the singing of 'Ram Dhun'.

Traders Rally Against Sealing Drive With 'Save Business, Save Jobs' Slogans In Bhopal

Traders from Anand Nagar staged a protest rally on Sunday (August 23) against the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing drive and notices issued to commercial establishments operating in residential areas, warning that the action could put businesses and livelihoods at risk.