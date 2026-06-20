Trader’s Employee Among 2 Held For ₹2 Lakh Loot In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shahjahanabad police on Saturday cracked the sensational Rs 2 lakh loot case and arrested two accused, uncovering that the robbery had allegedly been planned with the help of an employee working at the victim trader’s grocery shop.

According to reports, grocery trader Dilip Arthwani was returning home on the night of June 16 after closing his shop when three youths on a scooter intercepted him near Devi Bai Dharamshala.

One of the accused allegedly held a knife to his neck and threatened him, while another opened the dickey of his scooter and fled with Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Following the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe. Police examined footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras and used technical surveillance to identify the suspects as Prem Sharma, 20, and Abhishek Panthi, 20.

It came to light that Sharma used to work at the trader’s shop and planned the loot with the help of his aides. Police recovered Rs 1 lakh cash, the knife used in the robbery and the scooter used in the crime.

DCP Ayush Gupta said efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen amount and trace the third accused involved in the robbery.