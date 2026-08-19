Traders Block Roads At Roshanpura Over Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sealing Notices; Police Stop March To CM’s Residence | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) action against commercial activities in residential areas and the sealing notices issued to traders, a large number of traders took to the streets on Tuesday and staged protest at Roshanpura Square.

The protesters formed a human chain and blocked the roads for nearly two hours, leading to heavy traffic congestion on routes approaching Roshanpura.

Women traders and business owners also participated in the demonstration. During the protest, some traders attempted to march towards the Chief Minister’s residence, but police stopped them on the way.

The protesters then sat on the road and raised slogans. The agitation ended after traders collectively sang the national anthem. The traders warned that the protest would be intensified if the government failed to find a solution soon.

Traders seek practical solution to sealing drive

The traders said shops, beauty parlours, offices and other businesses have been operating in several residential areas for years.

They argued that livelihoods of not only business owners but also employees and their families are linked to these establishments.

They said they had been paying taxes and operating with the administration’s knowledge and that a sudden sealing action could create a major employment crisis.

The traders demanded to halt the action and sought implementation of the Bhopal Master Plan, permission for mixed land use and a law for regularisation of unauthorised development on the lines of Gujarat.

Beauticians’ protest

The beauty parlour operators and beauticians also joined the protest. One beautician performed makeup on the road to highlight the impact of the proposed action, saying closure of beauty parlours would directly affect employment.

She urged the government to find a mechanism that allows businesses to operate while complying with regulations.

24-hour notice averted due to BMC council meet today

The BMC has issued 7,158 notices so far, including 569 fresh notices on Tuesday. More than 750 properties whose 10-day notice period has expired are expected to receive final 24-hour notices from Thursday.

The final notices were originally scheduled from Aug 17 but were deferred by three days, amid expectations of a heated discussion over the issue at the Municipal Council meeting on Aug 19.

If commercial activities continue after the final warning, sealing action could begin from Friday.