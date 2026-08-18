3,500 App-Based Taxis To Go Off Roads For Two Days From August 18 In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 3,500 app-based taxis will be on strike for two days from Tuesday. Taxis in Bhopal will stop operating from midnight on Monday.

Sanyukta Morcha comprising Bhopal Taxi Drivers' Association and the Taxi Union Welfare Committee has announced a strike starting Aug 18. Approximately 3,500 taxis operate in Bhopal.

As per Morcha, taxi drivers are facing a financial crisis due to arbitrary practices of aggregator companies, rising costs, and the administration's failure to act on their demands.

They are going on strike in protest against this. A sit-in protest will be held at Board Office Square on August 19 followed by the submission of a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister and the transport minister.

Rajesh Kumar Nagle, general secretary of the Bhopal Taxi Drivers' Association, stated that their primary demand is for the government to decide the fare rates.

With current fares, it has become difficult to cover expenses related to fuel, vehicle maintenance, insurance, loan instalments, and family needs.

Morcha has warned that if the government and aggregator companies do not accept their demands soon, they will launch an indefinite strike.

The organisation asserts that the agitation will continue till fair fares are decided for taxi drivers and the alleged arbitrary practices of aggregator companies are curbed.

He said that merely increasing the fare by 20 or 30% would not solve the problem.

In 2014, aggregator companies used to pay based on three components - base fare, time charges and per-kilometre rates. Now, payments are made based on distance in most cases.