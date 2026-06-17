Trader Looted Of ₹2 Lakh At Knifepoint By Scooter-Borne Miscreants In Bhopal | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was robbed of nearly Rs 2 lakh at knifepoint by three scooter-borne miscreants under Shahjahanabad police station limits late on Tuesday night.

The accused intercepted the victim on the road, assaulted him and fled with the bag containing cash.

According to reports, the victim Dilip Arthwani (46), a resident of Sai Kripa Apartment in Idgah Hills area, runs a shop in Prabhu Nagar.

On Tuesday night, after closing his shop, Arthwani was returning home on his scooter carrying a bag containing Rs 2 lakh, which was his business collection.

As he was passing through the Shahjahanabad area, three unidentified men riding a scooter allegedly blocked his way.

The accused forced him to stop and held a knife to his neck while attempting to snatch the bag. When Arthwani resisted, the miscreants assaulted him before forcibly taking the bag and fleeing from the spot.

Arthwani then approached Shahjahanabad police station late at night and lodged a complaint. Shahjahanabad police registered a case of loot against unidentified persons and launched an investigation.

Shahjahanabad police station in-charge Umeshpal Singh Chauhan said CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the accused and some suspects have been detained for questioning, he added.