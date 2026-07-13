Tractor-Trolley Rams Passenger Bus In MP's Chhatarpur, Six Injured | FP Phoot

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding tractor-trolley loaded with gravel rammed into a passenger bus on Monday, leaving atleast six passengers injured in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The accident occurred near Hardwar village, within the jurisdiction of the Lavkushnagar police station in Chhatarpur.

According to the report, the tractor-trolley was moving at high speed when it collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction near Hardwar village.

The impact was so severe that it caused panic and screams among the passengers on board.

A crowd gathered at the scene following the accident, and locals assisted by helping the injured out of the bus.

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About half a dozen passengers were injured in the accident and were immediately sent to the hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving the information, the Lavkushnagar police arrived at the site and initiated relief operations. Along with ensuring the injured were taken to the hospital, the police inspected the accident site.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding was the primary cause of the accident. Authorities are also investigating the possibility of illegal transportation, given that the tractor-trolley was loaded with gravel.

The police stated that the matter is under investigation, and further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

6 Killed, 22 Injured After Tractor-Trolley Carrying Devotees Overturns In MP's Anuppur; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹4 Lakh Aid

A similar case of tractor rolley was reported as where as many as 6 people died and 22 others were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Friday evening.

After the incident, the district administration announced financial assistance for the victims' families.

The families of each deceased will receive ₹4 lakh from the Chief Minister's discretionary relief fund and an additional ₹4 lakh under the Sambal Yojana.