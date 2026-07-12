4 Women Arrested For Duping Childless Woman Of Jewellery In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Parwalia Sadak police on Sunday arrested four women for allegedly duping a married woman of silver jewellery worth around Rs 25,000 by promising her relief from illness, domestic problems and childlessness.

According to police, 32-year-old Babita Gaur, a resident of Jhirniya Nai Basti, has been married for nearly 10 years but was childless.

On Saturday afternoon, two women visited her and claimed that she was suffering from weakness, dizziness and tuberculosis-like symptoms.

The women allegedly told Babita that a special ritual would cure her ailments and help her conceive. They initially demanded Rs 1,100 for the ritual and handed over two packets, claiming them to be medicines.

The accused allegedly asked for her silver mangalsutra, anklets and toe rings, saying that the jewellery was needed for a ritual at a cremation ground and would be returned later. However, the women fled with the ornaments.

Babita informed her husband about the incident when he returned home in the evening, following which a complaint was lodged at Parwalia Sadak police station.

Police traced the accused women and arrested them. Parwalia police station in-charge Umeshpal Chauhan identified the accused as Beenabai, Chiklabai, Nikrabai and Sheelabai Gaur, all residents of Gaur Basti in Gandhi Nagar.

Police said the women sell herbs door-to-door and gathered information about people s personal and family problems.

They allegedly exploited superstition and vulnerable individuals to commit fraud. A case of fraud has been registered against the four women and further investigation is underway.