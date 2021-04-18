Top cops in Bhopal Police Headquarters, Economic Offences Wing hit by Covid

BHOPAL: The Police Head Quarters (PHQ) as well as the EOW in state capital have been infected with Covid virus. Lokayukta office has been closed till April 19 in view of increasing corona cases.

DG (Special) Anvesh Mangalam has been tested positive.

Similarly, IG (administration) Vivek Sharma, Navnit Bhasin (IPS), AIG (planning) Nishal Jharia and AIG (SAF) Rashmi Agrawal have been tested Corona-positive.

ADG (Traffic) Sai Manohar and SP Sandip Dixit have also been tested positive for the pandemic.

Similarly, EOW DG Ajay Sharma, ADG Mohammed Shahid Awsar, SP Rajesh Mishra have been tested positive for Covid.

Entry in PHQ has been allowed only after thermal checking.