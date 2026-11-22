Tome And Plume: Bhopal Reveals Its Soulful Winter Charm In Silver Sunlight | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter has descended on Bhopal with its shorter days and longer nights. Post-Diwali brimstone fumes linger in the air.

Daybreak remains dusky until 7 am, and the day starts getting dimmer from 4:30 pm, and by 5:30 pm, the city falls into the lap of darkness.

As it gets darker, the chill in the air increases, and the residents in different areas sit around bonfires to ward off the icy hands of winter.

Yet, noon remains warmer. So, many office-goers, particularly the younger ones, junk their woollens, but they repent for it when returning home in the evening, which remains harsh on them because by the time they leave their office, chilly northerlies start blowing. And this happens every year around now.

Though the real wintry chill has yet to pick up, it may intensify by the end of the current month. In comparison to previous years, the minimum temperature of the city has been slightly higher this time of the year

Because the rainfall has been less this year, many districts still face a drought-like condition. Many canals rural areas have dried up. Yet, the paddy yield has been abundant.

Winter crops require little rainwater because they grow in dry weather and bright sunlight and survive mainly on irrigation, though a little rainfall may be welcomed.

Anyway, the city stays in its finest season from November to February, when it is neither harsh nor biting. For tourists, it is the right time to visit the City of Lakes.

Winter transforms the city’s landscape into a canvas of mist and golden sunlight that showers warmth. The captivating Bhopali winter begins at dawn when the sun lazily emerges from its bed and rises over the sleepy Vindhya ranges, whose crown remains covered with a light silver mist.

A few morning walkers wrapped in woollens stroll briskly through the wintry morning nip along the VIP Road and Boat Club. They breathe in the fresh morning air. When the sun rises, its rays bore into the fog, turning the ripples of the lake into glistening gold, casting shadows across the city’s domes and minarets.

The misty morning slowly deepens into afternoon, and the nip turns mellow, warm, and welcoming. The daytime temperatures remain comfortable, hovering below the twenties.

Parks fill with families and remain abuzz with the antics of children. They enjoy picnics in the warm sunlight. Flower shows take place in this season. A few residents stroll inside the Van Vihar National Park in the afternoon. Several grazing deer gaze at the walkers in wonder.

Nevertheless, the Bhopali winter remains incomplete without the aroma of seasonal food, the roasting of groundnuts, and hot Sulemani Chai (tea prepared with ginger, a bit of cardamom, and clove) that gives comfort to your throat and mind. Tea stalls bustle with activities throughout the day.

When the night falls, the temperature declines sharply. It often slides into a single digit during December and January when stillness creeps into the city. People in small groups gather around bonfires and share stories.

Winter in Bhopal remains more than just a change in weather. It is a feeling. The season slows down the city life and invites its residents to step outdoors and delight in down-to-earth happiness – the dewy lakes, warm sunlit afternoons, and hot tea. The city unveils its soulful charm in this nippy but magical season, reminding a rolling stone of Gillian Clerke’s words:

In ecstasy the earth

Drank the silver sunlight….

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