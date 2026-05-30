Tome And Plume: Aam Ka Panna, Matke Ka Paani Used To Beat Heat In Bygone Days | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): But thousands of years ago, Bhopal’s climate was slightly cooler because of forests — not the ones made of concrete as we encounter today, though.

Bhopal has possessed a strange climate since the days of yore when there was no weathercock to predict the elements. Nor was a weatherman ready with a temperature chart.

Yet, based on pollen records, which signify preserved pollen grains and spores found in ancient soils and lake sediments, scientists can say what the climate of an area was in bygone days.

It may occur to modern residents of Bhopal how their ancestors used to beat the summer heat, particularly during Nautapa or the nine burning days of the year, the concept of which is associated with astrology and astronomy. This time, the day bares its fangs, and the night is merciless.

Thousands of years ago, Bhopal’s climate was slightly cooler because of forests — not the ones made of concrete as we encounter today, though.

The monsoon pattern might not have been as fluctuating as it is today. Various natural elements, like lake sediments, biological and geological remains, provide a clue to it.

Summer was not harsh in the past, but over time, the climate records show upward trends in temperatures, which worsened the weather severity.

As the civilisation was progressing, the loss of green cover was spiralling, causing prolonged summer and depriving the city of its once-delightful waft.

Summer has always been there, and to beat the heat, our ancestors in Bhopal and its adjoining areas used such building designs as would keep their houses cool. There were lifestyle adjustments, too.

The houses, built with thick, dense masonry and high-mass materials, soaked the daytime heat and released it at night. The house-building system kept the human bodies cool without electricity.

They used intricate Jali (latticework) to filter harsh sunlight. It also maintained continuous airflow, protecting the homes from heat during the extreme summer. Similarly, these homes would maintain warmth during the harsh winter.

Many of our ancestors kept khus (vetiver grass) mats or thick jute ropes on windows to keep the inside cool.

Terracotta pitchers or matkas have played an important role in our daily lives since time immemorial.

Historians have found over 7,000-year-old relics of such pitchers in different parts of the country. The relics of such pitchers, belonging to different periods in history, are available in Bhopal and its adjoining areas.

Indian Architecture by Percy Brown says each home featured an angan (central courtyard). It acted as a pressure zone. When warm air rose, the courtyard drew in cooler breezes.

The residents of ancient Bhopal planned their daily routines according to the sunrise and sunset. People took afternoon siestas and consumed a lot of aam ka panna (green mango juice), which is more than a recipe, which is over 2,000 years old.

Ayurveda refers to aam ka panna and the best medicine to beat the extreme heat. Kalidas also refers to this drink in Ritusamhara

Because nights were cool and a gentle breeze blew, ancient Bhopalis slept in airy courtyards.

The city's geography has always been its asset, as the Upper Lake and its surrounding forests acted as natural air conditioners. In the days of yore, the city had more green cover.

In the mediaeval period, when the Nawabs ruled the city, they followed passive architecture, and Gohar Mahal is an example of it.

Qudisiya Begum constructed the building by using thick brick and lime-plaster walls. As a result, the building soaks the heat in the day and releases it at night, and the central courtyards offer cross-ventilation.

There is another interesting fact about Bhopali summer: social gatherings took place after sunset, and Patiyabazi culture was part of it. No one can deny, however, that Bhopal’s weather can be provoking.

Arup Chakraborty