Pritam Lodhi | File Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): OBC leader Pritam Lodhi has made a series of objectionable remarks at storyteller Dhirendra Shashtri of Bageshwar Dham. Continuing the tradition, Lodhi called Shastri a ‘paapi’ (sinner). He said, “I told you already, he is a sinner. I had already cautioned that misadventures will happen wherever he goes. But, no one listened to me.”

He was referring to the death of a woman during a stampede that ensued in the discourse program of Dhirendra Shastri on Tuesday.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, Lodhi further alleged that his former party BJP is going to launch Shastri in 2023. He said that, since BJP leaders are failing to gather crowd at their rallies, they are launching people like Shastri.

Lodhi also announced a SC, ST, OBC rally in the state before 2023. Terming it the ‘Jan Jagran Yatra’ he said that before the yatra he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Lodhi also said that the political leaders of Chambal are using religion to build their vote bank. He said, “I am collecting evidence about misuse of religion for vote. I will go to Delhi and present all the evidence to the PM and the home minister.”

Pritam Lodhi was expelled from BJP for making objectionable remarks at Brahmins. Since then he has given many controversial statements about his former party.