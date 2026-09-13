To Stop Irregularities In DE, Departments Asked Opt For Online Portal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has asked all departments to conduct enquiries through the online portal to check irregularities in investigations.

The government made it clear that the departments should opt for the portal by September 30.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) directed all wings to use the DE portal for enquiries and the e-HRMS portal for other work related to employees.

The departments often keep files suppressed for a long time because of manual inquiry. The government has prepared the DE portal to stop this malpractice, but since many departments have avoided it, the administration has become strict.

They have been told to use the e-HRMS portal to deal with the issues related to employees.

GAD has directed the departments to use the online portal to process any paper -- from appointment to retirement of an employee.

The online system should be used to maintain leave records, travels and other services, including promotion and transfers, GAD said.

Information about employees will be available in a digital profile, which also remains compulsory.