To face cyber crime challenges, cops to decentralise system; state cyber police stations to be opened in four zones

BHOPAL: To face the new challenges of cyber crime, the state cyber department has decided to decentralise the system. In the new year, police stations will be opened in the four zones. The cyber police predict that cyber criminals may try to ensnare more innocent people in their web and rob them of their hard-earned money.

Sources in the department said that capacity-building of the forensic lab of the department is one of the major tasks. The enhancement of the lab will lead to the department completing investigations in time, as well as handling more cases at one time.

Four times the staff needed

The capacity-building is related to the hard disc memory of computers, laptops, mobiles and multimedia evidence. To face the new era challenges, the cyber police need four times the staff they now have.

SP Gurkaran Singh informed Free Press that, currently, in the state, only one police station is present in Bhopal. Now, police stations will be opened in four zones.