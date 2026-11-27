Tipsy Tantrums: Drunk Woman Points Finger At Jabalpur Cop, Leans Against Police Vehicle; VIDEO Goes Viral | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alcohol appeared to have affected a young woman so strongly that she seemed to have lost her inhibitions, pointing a finger at a police officer, shouting at him and even leaning against a police vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Friday. However, police personnel at the spot were seen handling the situation with remarkable calm.

The matter came to light after a video of the woman creating a high-voltage drama and throwing tantrums in the middle of a busy road went viral on social media.

The video is from near Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur, where the woman was seen arguing with passersby and even picking an argument with the police. She continued creating a scene for quite some time, drawing the attention of a growing crowd before police personnel took her to the police station.

The video shows the woman holding her mobile phone, recording videos and talking to someone over the phone while creating a scene on the road.

#WATCH | Woman Shouts At Cop, Leans Against Police Vehicle In Jabalpur; Video Goes Viral #Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #IndiaNews https://t.co/MB9ZWv3QGo — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 27, 2026

Even Pointed a Finger at Police Officer

According to the information, the woman appeared unable to control her behaviour. She was seen getting into arguments with passersby and repeatedly confronting police personnel who tried to calm her down.

When Lordganj police station in-charge Naval Arya reached the spot to handle the situation, the woman was also seen pointing a finger at him while arguing. Instead of calming down, she continued throwing tantrums, seemingly paying little attention to the fact that she was arguing with a police officer.

Her behaviour attracted more and more onlookers, with several people stopping to watch the commotion. She continued switching between recording videos, speaking on her mobile phone and arguing with those around her.

Police Took Her to Police Station

As the crowd continued to grow and the situation became difficult to manage, police personnel took the woman to the police station. Her identity and place of origin were not immediately known.

The incident also highlights how intoxication can affect a person's judgement, behaviour and ability to assess a situation. Alcohol can lower inhibitions, weaken self-control and make people more impulsive. What may appear to be unusual confidence or fearlessness under the influence is often impaired judgement rather than genuine courage.

Whether a case was registered against the woman is yet to be ascertained.