Times of chalk & duster gone; need for new approach post-lockdown, says Educationist

Gone are the days when chalk and duster remained most important in classroom teaching. Things are changing and education too needs to undergo change and adopt technology. A contemplation session of educationists was organised through a webinar on Sunday.

Webinar titled ‘Academic activities and challenges during Corona’ was organised by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra of the school education department and Learning and Teaching Centre of the Dr Harisingh Gour University, Sagar. Educationists across the state and nation proposed new ideas in the changing times.

VC of Sagar University, RP Tiwari said that adopting online teaching method is demand of the hour. This model of inter-institution exchange of ideas is an ideal example of it. Country needs to adopt technological innovations in teaching and learning methods as dependence of chalk and duster in classrooms will soon be a thing of past, said commissioner of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Lokesh Jatav. Challenge thrown by corona should be converted into an opportunity, he added.

Prof Chandra Bhushan Sharma from the National Open School Education Institution laid stress on preparing online education content. Teachers need to be informed about such platforms so that they can use it for students.

Online education is not a technique only rather it is a subject in itself. Learning outcomes need to be understood again, said Prof Ajay Kumar Singh of Tata Institute of Social Science.

Discussion was also held on mental health and challenges during corona times in a separate session. Teachers in the post corona period need to pay attention to the mental health of not only students but also their parents, said Ajay Choubey of National Education Institute, Delhi.

Digital Flipbook launched

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra also launched a digital version of a flipbook on Sunday. The flipbook was launched under DigilEP (Digital Learning Enhancement Programme).

This flipbook contains stories, songs, videos and other light read material for students- to be read on Sundays. The flipbook will shared on the whatsapp groups created by teachers. Officials of the school education department claim that about 50,000 whatsapp groups have been created for students to teach them digitally during the lockdown period.