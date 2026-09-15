Tikamgarh Electricity Office Clash: Power Officials Throw Chairs At Women After They Reach Office With Complaints Of Faulty Transformer | VIDEO

Chairs Thrown At Women After They Reach Power Office With Complaint Over Faulty DP | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has surfaced on social media, showing a group of people allegedly being beaten at an electricity office on Tuesday. The incident took place in Bamhauri village in Jatara. In the viral video, some men can be seen picking up chairs and throwing them at the women.

A few women can also be seen being beaten during the Tikamgarh electricity office clash. The area is filled with shouting and abusive language as the situation turns tense, with the women also seen pushing back.

According to the information available, the incident happened after farmers approached the Madhya Pradesh electricity department over a faulty power distribution transformer (DP). The transformer had reportedly been out of order for around 15 days, following which the farmers went to the department seeking a new one.

The incident has now raised concerns over the alleged behaviour of electricity department staff towards villagers who had gone to raise a complaint about the faulty DP.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below:

मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ जिले अंतर्गत ग्राम बम्होरी (जतारा) का मामला है। जिसमें 15 दिन पूर्व बिजली डीपी ख़राब होने पर नई डीपी के लिए जब किसान पहुंचे तो महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता की गई।



विभागीय अधिकारी/बाबू महिलाओं पर कुर्सी उठाकर मारपीट करने लगे। इस तरह का रवैया चिंता जनक है। इस pic.twitter.com/hYV5LzrhNn — INDIA APRADH CONTROL NEWS .अख़बार (@IacHead) September 15, 2026

The incident has raised questions over the behaviour of electricity department staff towards the women who had reportedly gone to raise their complaint.

The video has also drawn attention to the alleged use of force at the office instead of addressing the villagers’ complaint about the faulty transformer.

मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ जिले अंतर्गत ग्राम बम्होरी (जतारा) का मामला है। जिसमें 15 दिन पूर्व बिजली डीपी ख़राब होने पर नई डीपी के लिए जब किसान पहुंचे तो महिलाओं के साथ अभद्रता की गई।



विभागीय अधिकारी/बाबू महिलाओं पर कुर्सी उठाकर मारपीट करने लगे। इस तरह का रवैया चिंता जनक है। इस… pic.twitter.com/qS0XvdHrgM — Er Manish Rajak (@ManishCEO2) September 15, 2026

Further details about the identities of those involved and action taken by the electricity department or local authorities are awaited.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Police are looking into the incident to find out what exactly led to the clash and how the situation turned violent.