MP's Vidisha Woman Delivers Baby Girl At Locked Health Centre Gate, Family Alleges No Doctor Or Nursing Staff Available

MP's Vidisha Horror! Woman Delivers Baby Girl At Locked Health Centre Gate, Family Alleges No Doctor Or Nursing Staff Available | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman who reached the Ahmedpur Health Centre in Vidisha district for delivery on Sunday night gave birth to a baby girl at the centre’s gate after allegedly finding the main entrance locked and no doctor or nursing staff available.

Bharti, a resident of Satpada village, went into labour on Sunday evening, following which her family took her to the health centre by ambulance and reached around 8.30 pm.

However, they found the main gate locked. The watchman opened the gate only after being pressured by the villagers.

Even after the health centre was opened, the family could not find a doctor or nursing staff to attend to the woman. She subsequently delivered the baby girl near the gate.

Following the incident, villagers lodged a complaint on the 181 helpline. The mother and the newborn were later shifted by ambulance to Vidisha District Hospital.

Villagers alleged that doctors and nursing staff are not regularly available, particularly at night.

Health officials said that block medical officer has been directed to investigate the incident and nursing staff have reportedly been issued a notice.