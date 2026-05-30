Tigresses Outnumber Males At Durgavati Reserve, Tiger To Be Shifted From Kanha | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve in Sagar, previously known as the Nauradehi Sanctuary, is facing a unique situation where the number of tigresses is higher than the number of male tigers.

To correct this feline sex ratio imbalance, the forest department has decided to translocate male tigers from other areas.

In the first such initiative, a young, rewilded tiger identified at the Kanha Tiger Reserve will be translocated to the Sagar reserve to mate with the local tigresses.

Kanha Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Prakash Kumar stated that the rewilded tiger has already been selected for the translocation process.

However, because the state is currently battling intense summer heat, the current season is not suitable for moving the animal. The forest department is waiting for the first monsoon showers before executing the translocation.

Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve Field Director Rajnish Kumar confirmed the imbalance in the feline sex ratio, noting that the number of female tigers outnumbers the males.

According to the last tiger census, the reserve has a total population of 20 to 30 felines.