Tigress Succumbs, Lone Cub’s Survival Uncertain In MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress rescued along with its lone surviving cub has died in Kanha Tiger Reserve due to a respiratory disease. The cub remains in a critical condition and is suffering from the same illness. Three other cubs of the tigress had died earlier.

A veterinary team conducted the post-mortem on the tigress, and samples of its vital organs have been preserved for examination. “The tigress and its lone surviving cub were rescued the day before yesterday. The tigress had difficulty in breathing and was gasping with its mouth open. It suffered from an upper respiratory problem. In this condition, the animal faces severe breathing difficulty, shows pneumonia-like symptoms and stops eating,” Kanha Tiger Reserve deputy director Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press.

Sources said the area from where the tigress and its cubs were rescued is being sanitised as the disease is suspected to be contagious. The exercise aims to prevent infection among other wild animals.

Read Also Two Tiger Cubs Die In Kanha Tiger Reserve; Possible Starvation Suspected

Water samples from nearby sources are also being collected. While flowing river water is not considered a concern, stagnant water sources are being tested as a possible source of infection.

The tigress was around 10-11 years old. “The lone surviving cub is not in good condition and is under constant monitoring. Its chances of survival are low,” a Kanha Tiger Reserve official said.