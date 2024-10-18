 Tigress From Pench Tiger Reserve Travels Over 400 Km To Achanakmar, Delighting Wildlife Enthusiasts
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:18 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress from Pench Tiger Reserve covered a distance of more than 400 kilometer to reach Achanakmar in neighboring Chhattisgarh. Wildlife enthusiasts are ecstatic about the  development, as such instances are rare, they are not unprecedented.

Sources in Pench Tiger Reserve said that the tigress might have first gone to the Kanha area and then marched ahead to reach Achanakmar. During the All India Tiger Census 2022, the tigress movement was recorded in cameras installed in Karmajhiri and Ghatkohaka forest area.  

The officials of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve have provided the picture of tigress and when the photos were matched with the database of different tigers of central India then its stripe matched with the tigress of Pench confirming that an MP tiger is has made Achanakmar its new destination, at least for now. The officials of Achanakmar said that tigress has been spotted ahead of the winter season.

The Pench Tiger Reserve’s deputy director Rajnesh Kumar said that years ago, a tiger had wandered up to Maharashtra and this shows the wandering skills of the feline. One tiger had also strayed as far as Satpura Tiger Reserve. Long ago, a feline from Sanjay Dubri National Park had reached Odisha. The instances of tigers moving to neighbouring states are rare, they are not unprecedented.

