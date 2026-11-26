Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decomposed body of a tigress was found near Panna Tiger Reserve on Thursday. A snare made of clutch wire was found around its neck, indicating poaching. A hunt is underway to nab the suspects.

Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the entire Panna belt was sensitive and the tigress's death was a glaring example. He alleged that the animal had died in the reserve's core area and forest officials had dumped its carcass in the territorial area to evade responsibility.

Forest officials in Panna said an investigation team was inspecting the spot with the help of a dog squad and expressed confidence that the case would be solved soon.

Sources said the carcass was swollen and appeared to be three to four days old. They did not rule out the possibility that poachers had laid the trap to catch a herbivore, but the tigress got entangled in it.

MP News: Two Orphaned Tiger Cubs Rescued In Bandhavgarh; Their Mother’s Decomposed Carcass Was Found Last Week

Patrolling staff at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve rescued two orphaned tiger cubs in Panpatha range on Friday. The cubs, believed to be offspring of the tigress found dead last week, were brought safely to the Tala range after a coordinated search operation.