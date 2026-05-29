Tiger's Muscles Turned Yellow, Digestive System Was Empty-- Bandhavgarh Tiger's Second Autopsy Reveals It Died Before Tranquillisation

Bandhavgarh Tiger's Second Autopsy Reveals It Died Before Tranquillisation | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The second autopsy of a tiger from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has concluded that the animal died due to cardio-respiratory failure, officials said.

According to the post-mortem report, there was no blood flow at the spot where the tranquilliser dart had hit the tiger’s body.

This indicated that the animal had died much before it was darted by the forest department team during the rescue operation.

The second autopsy was conducted by a team of veterinary doctors along with two wildlife specialists at SWFH, Jabalpur.

The doctors observed several signs indicating that the tiger was in poor health before its death.

The report stated that the tiger’s muscles had turned yellow, while its digestive system was completely empty.

Its skin was found to be rough and lifeless. Doctors also detected congestive and haemorrhagic changes in different parts of the body, suggesting weak blood circulation and severe physical deterioration.

Officials said these findings point towards prolonged illness and poor physical condition of the tiger before the incident took place.

The tiger had entered Kherva Tola village in the Bandhavgarh area on May 24. It reportedly entered a house where family members were sleeping in the courtyard during the night.

During the attack, a woman was killed and four other members of the family sustained injuries.

The incident created panic and anger among villagers. Following the attack, angry residents allegedly surrounded the forest department team, damaged official vehicles and protested against the delay in controlling the tiger.

A female range officer was also taken hostage by villagers for some time during the unrest.

As tensions escalated in the village, police personnel were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control and ensure the safety of forest officials and local residents.

The tiger later died during the rescue operation. The first autopsy was conducted at Bandhavgarh on the same day.

However, considering the seriousness of the case and public concern over the circumstances surrounding the tiger’s death, authorities later decided to conduct a second autopsy at SWFH, Jabalpur.

The findings of the second autopsy have now clarified that the tiger’s death was caused by cardio-respiratory failure and that it had likely died before the tranquilliser dart was administered.