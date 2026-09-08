Tiger Spotted Crossing Road Near Bhopal, Drones & Dog Squad Deployed To Trace Big Cat | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A full-grown tiger was spotted walking on Obaidullaganj toll barrier road area on Sunday night. The four-wheeler drivers made video of it. On Monday, forest officials launched a massive drive to trace the tiger.

Drones and dog squad were used to search the tiger but forest officials could not find it till late Monday evening. Sources said that the tiger was likely to from Ratapani Tiger Reserve.

The movement of tiger has created panic in villages of nearby areas. Tiger was seen near Obaidullaganj toll barrier. We are on toes to trace the tiger. “So far, only its pug marks were found.

The last pug mark suggests that tiger moved towards an industry complex area. The drones are being used to locate the tiger. Along with this, help of dog squad has been also used.

So far, tiger could not be located,” divisional forest officer Hemant Raikwar told Free Press.

Meanwhile, video of tiger shot by vehicle riders has gone viral on media. Tiger is seeing trying to cross the road and later turns back to move towards busy area.

The tiger movement on Obaidullaganj road area is a matter of concern as there are many human settlements and several villages located at a short distance. The forest officials fear that if tiger moves close to village then it could pose risk to villagers as well as cattle.