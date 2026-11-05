Tiger Kills 60-Year-Old Cattle Grazer In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Mutilated Body Found In Forest; Family To Get ₹8 Lakh Compensation In MP’s Umaria | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger has killed a 60-year-old man in the Panpatha buffer range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The victim's body was recovered in a mutilated condition.

Officials of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said that the victim, Rajendra Yadav, a resident of the Jheel Tola area of Chatwa village, went to the jungle to graze cattle on Wednesday. When he failed to return, a search operation was carried out to trace him.

It was at 11 pm that his body was found in the Panpatha buffer area. Prima facie evidence suggested that he was killed by a tiger. The body was recovered from the incident site. The post-mortem examination of the victim was conducted on Thursday.

The body was later handed over to the family members. An amount of Rs 10,000 was given to the victim's family for the last rites. A sum of Rs 8 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim's family.

Sources said that after being attacked by a tiger, the man tried to save himself till his last breath. Tiger claw marks were found on trees at the incident site. A massive search has been initiated to find the tiger involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, forest officials have warned villagers not to go into the jungle in the buffer area to graze cattle, as the tiger may be roaming in the area.