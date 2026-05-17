Tiger Kills 28-Year-Old Woman In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger killed a 28-year-old woman when she entered a forest to collect tendu patta leaves in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning. Forest officials have launched a search operation for the tiger involved in the attack.

Sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve identified the deceased as Mamta Yadav, wife of Pappu Yadav. She was plucking tendu patta in the Sehara Haar area of Kudri beat in the Panpatha range when the tiger attacked her. The incident occurred at 7:45 am.

After receiving information about the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body. Following the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.

Bandhavgarh officials said villagers have been advised not to venture into the forest during early morning and after dark. They are also being advised to move in groups while collecting tendu patta.

Spike in tiger attacks in Bandhavgarh

Bandhavgarh has witnessed a rise in incidents involving tiger attacks on villagers.

On May 10, a tribal woman, Nirsia, wife of Bhallu Baiga, was attacked by a tiger while collecting tendu patta around 9 am. The tiger bit one of her hands, but nearby villagers rescued her.

On May 3, Rajju Kol was killed by a tiger in the Panpatha range while plucking tendu patta. The tiger partially consumed the body.

On April 10, a tiger killed Kusum Bai, 48, while she was collecting mahua flowers in the Panpatha core area.