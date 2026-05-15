Bhopal Love Jihad Case: Friday Prayers Held Peacefully; Security Was Beefed Up In Old City | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid heightened tension following recent unrest in the Old City, Friday prayers passed off peacefully in Bhopal under heavy police vigil. Strong security arrangements, continuous patrolling and repeated appeals for peace by city qazi and local leaders helped to prevent any untoward incident despite earlier calls for a massive protest on Iqbal Maidan.

Police officials said no protest or disturbance was reported from any part of the city. People offered namaz peacefully and returned after prayers. The district administration remained on high alert following social media calls for protests after Friday prayers and concerns linked to Bhojshala verdict.

The situation had become sensitive after May 10 Govindpura incident in which a youth was allegedly assaulted over accusations of Love Jihad and objectionable religious remarks were made, triggering anger within the Muslim community. The issue had led to protests outside the Police Commissioner s office on Tuesday afternoon, followed by violent protests in parts of the Old City later that night.

Following the incident, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) city president Mohsin Ali Khan had issued a 72-hour ultimatum and announced a massive protest on Iqbal Maidan after Friday prayers. However, city qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi and MLAs Arif Masood and Atif Aqeel appealed to the Muslim community to maintain peace and avoid participating in demonstrations.

Late Thursday night, Khan also released a video stating that police had acted swiftly and arrested all suspects in the Govindpura case, leaving no need for protests. He also thanked police for their action. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said Friday prayers concluded peacefully and no unrest was reported from anywhere in the city.

Plain clothes cops, drones keep watch

Police personnel in plain clothes kept watch on sensitive areas and suspected elements across the city. Drones were also deployed to monitor Iqbal Maidan and nearby localities. Officials said any crowd gathering was immediately verified by police teams.

Usually crowded with activity, Iqbal Maidan wore a deserted look with tea stalls and shops remaining shut. Attendance at Moti Masjid, Taj-ul-Masajid and other mosques was also lower than usual. Police vehicles continued patrolling throughout the day.