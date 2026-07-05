Tiger Injures Woman, Forest Guard, Security Worker; Elephant Patrol Launched To Trace Big Cat | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger injured a woman forest guard and a security worker in Mohli circle of Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, Sagar, on Sunday morning.

Both were immediately rescued and rushed to the district hospital for treatment. Elephant patrols are being carried out to trace the tiger.

Officials of Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve said motorcycle patrolling was under way in the Mohli circle at around 8 am.

At a muddy footpath, one patrolling team spotted tiger pugmarks. The patrolling staff believed the tiger was moving towards the right and proceeded cautiously.

Suddenly, the tiger emerged from the left and attacked the patrolling team travelling on the motorcycle.

The tiger bit security worker Babulal Raikwar on the thigh. Forest guard Manju Thakur also sustained claw injuries on her leg in the attack.

Both immediately informed other forest officials by phone, who rushed to their rescue.

After the rescue, both were taken to the district hospital. Babulal sustained a deep thigh wound in the attack.

The patrolling team is using elephants to trace the tiger that attacked the duo.