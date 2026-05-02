Tiger Found Dead In Gorge In Panchmarhi | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger was found dead in a deep gorge near Pachmarhi during patrolling on Saturday. The Satpura Tiger Reserve officials reached the spot after receiving the information. The carcass of tiger could not be taken out from the deep gorge till the filing of this news report.

Additional principal chief conservator of forest, wildlife, L Krishnamurthy, said efforts were underway to take out the body of the tiger. As gorge is too deep, forest team is facing challenges in taking out the carcass, which is couple of days old.

It is most likely that tiger might have fallen in the deep gorge and died. The real cause of its death will be known after the post-mortem.

Read Also Tiger Skeleton Found In Panna Tiger Reserve; Discovery Raises Questions Over Patrolling

Farmer arrested after tiger electrocuted

Earlier, a farmer was arrested in Seoni after a tiger was allegedly killed by electrocution and its body dumped in a well in Chargaon village.

Forest officials recovered wires and blood-stained equipment from the suspect’s property. Post-mortem confirmed electrocution. Madhya Pradesh has reported 26 tiger deaths so far this year, worrying conservation authorities.