Tiger skeleton Found In Panna Tiger Reserve; Discovery Raises Questions Over Patrolling | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation spread after the skeleton of a tiger was found in the Panna Tiger Reserve on Tuesday. The skeleton is believed to be more than 10 days old, raising concerns over local patrolling as forest officials remained unaware of the death for a significant period.

Reports suggest a local villager collecting mahua spotted the remains and informed forest officials. Until the tip-off, the reserve management had no information regarding the incident.

Photographs from the site show only the bones of the tiger. While Panna forest management has enlisted the help of a dog squad and the Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) to investigate, it remains unclear whether the death was due to poaching or natural causes. Senior forest officials from Bhopal are monitoring the development.

6-month old tiger succumbs to injuries

A six-month old tiger of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve succumbed to injuries in Mukundpur zoo in Maihar district on Tuesday morning. After autopsy, its carcass was burnt in presence of senior forest officials.

It was rescued on April 19 by Bandhavgarh forest officials in an injured condition. It was injured in a fight with a male tiger. The tiger had pierced its canine deep on its neck and other body parts. It was immediately rushed to Mukundpur zoo.