Tiger Dies In Territorial Fight With Another Feline In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve On Monday | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger died in a territorial fight with another feline in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Monday. The body of the tiger was recovered and monitoring in the area has been intensified. This is the 33rd tiger death in the state so far this year.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials said the patrolling team heard the sounds of a fight between two tigers in the West Bagdari beat at 6.30 am on Monday. Following this, a search operation was conducted in the Damdama beat, where a tiger was found dead. Prima facie, officials suspect the tiger died in a territorial fight.

The tiger's body bore injury marks and all vital organs were found intact. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway to trace the other tiger involved in the fight. The help of patrolling staff, a dog squad and a metal detector team will be taken for further action.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has the highest tiger density among all tiger reserves in the state. Officials said increasing tiger numbers and shrinking territorial space have led to a rise in territorial fights among the felines.