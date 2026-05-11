₹150 Crore Spent To Block OBC Reservation, Alleges Congress As OBC Aspirants Stage Demonstration At Ambedkar Park In Bhopal

₹150 Crore Spent To Block OBC Reservation, Alleges Congress; OBC Aspirants Stage Demonstration At Ambedkar Park In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With OBC aspirants intensifying their protests over pending reservation benefits, the Congress on Sunday accused the State Government of spending Rs 150 crore to block the implementation of the OBC quota in Madhya Pradesh.

The State Government spent Rs 150 crore to stop OBC reservation in the state and now has only 913 days left to rectify its mistake, Congress state president Jitu Patwari said while interacting with the media here on Sunday.

OBC aspirants staged a demonstration at Ambedkar Park, demanding implementation of 27% reservation for OBC candidates and declaration of results for the 13% seats withheld by the Employment Selection Board in various examinations.

Patwari claimed that government advocates did not appear during court hearings because the State government did not want to extend benefits to OBC candidates. He further said the then Kamal Nath Government had passed the Bill in the Assembly and the Governor had signed it, but Chief Minister Mohan Yadav mocked it as merely a bill on slip .