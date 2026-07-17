Tiger Cub Found Dead Near Bandhavgarh Reserve; Forest Officials Suspect Big Cat Attack | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-to four-month-old female tiger cub was found dead near the Dhamokar range of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve on Friday.

At the time of the incident, senior forest officials, including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr Samita Rajora and Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishna Murthy, were attending a workshop in Bandhavgarh.

Sources in Bandhavgarh said the cub was found dead in the revenue area of Chapar village, around 500 metres from the Dhamokar range.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr Rajesh Tomar examined the cub and found a fracture on its head along with claw marks on its body.

The carcass has been preserved and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday. Prima facie, officials suspect the cub may have been killed by another tiger.

Rajora stresses elephant conservation

A workshop on 'Assessing Elephant Corridors, Habitat Utilisation and Conflict Hotspots in the Bandhavgarh-Sanjay Landscape' was organised in the Tala area of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Dr Samita Rajora said Asian elephants have been visiting Bandhavgarh since 2018 and have now made the reserve their permanent habitat.

She said the forest department's priority was to ensure effective elephant conservation and minimise losses arising from human-elephant conflict.

She emphasised the need for cooperation from local communities, public awareness and support from all concerned institutions.

Rajora also inaugurated a poster showcasing the gaur relocation project. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishna Murthy also spoke on elephant conservation.