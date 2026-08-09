Tiger Attacks 35-Year-Old Man In Kanha Core Area, Condition Stable | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A tiger attacked and injured a 35-year-old man in core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve on Saturday morning. Victim was rushed immediately to hospital for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable.

Sources in Kanha Tiger Reserve said that Rajkumar (35) had gone to core area situated adjacent to his field at 8.30 am on Saturday. A lurking tiger pounced upon him. He battled with tiger to save his life. He suffered injuries on face and both hands.

On getting incident of tiger attack, forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued him. He was taken to nearest hospital in a forest van for treatment, where he is undergoing treatment. Victim is resident of Malkhedi village in Paraswada tehsil.

After the incident, evidence of tiger presence is being collected and a hunt has been launched to trace the tiger. The field officials have been asked to remain alert. All the measures are being taken to avoid man-animal conflict.

In the meantime, forest officials have asked the villagers not to go towards the core area to avoid a tiger attack. Moreover, if they see the tiger in the area, then they should inform the concerned forest officials immediately.