Tiff With Horticulture Minister Weighs Heavy On John Kingsley | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute with Horticulture Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha weighed heavily on the secretary, John Kingsly. The government removed him from the department on Saturday.

Both Kushwaha and Kingsly disputed the transfer list. The Horticulture Department failed to issue the transfer list because of a lack of consensus between the minister and the officer.

Kushwaha complained to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the then chief secretary Anurag Jain about it.

As a result, the government removed Kingsly, who independently handled the Horticulture Department, and sent him to the Industries and MSME departments, where he will work under additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi.

The government also shifted the collectors of Mandsaur and Ratlam districts because they failed to maintain cordial relations with public representatives. The chairperson of the Ratlam District Panchayat staged a sit-in against collector Misha Singh.

Legislator Chintamani Malviya also complained about the collector's behaviour.

In Mandsaur district, local BJP leaders complained that the collector Aditi Garg did not maintain amicable relations with them.

The government transferred food commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar even before he completed one month in office.

Similarly, the government shifted Sandeep Yadav, who joined the forest department only five months ago, to the water resources department.

A few officers have got the burden of more departments because of the transfer of some officers.

Sukh Veer Singh, despite handling an important department like PWD, got the public health department.

Manish Singh works for the technical education department and the energy department.

E. Ramesh Kumar has got the revenue and backward classes' welfare department and the Narmada Valley Development Authority.

According to sources, the government may issue another transfer list in the coming days and may post an officer to the health department and the technical education department.

The new chief secretary may carry out some changes in some other departments on the basis of requirements.