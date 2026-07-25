Bhopal: National Green Tribunal Holds Garbage Throwing From Balconies Punishable Offence |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, has held that throwing garbage from balconies and upper floors of multi-storey buildings is a punishable offence and has directed the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to issue notices and impose fines on violators under the applicable rules.

During the hearing on Friday, the tribunal described the practice as a growing "garbage-throwing culture" that undermines scientific waste management. The directions were issued while hearing a petition related to poor solid waste management, prolonged waterlogging and the discharge of untreated sewage in Shyam Nagar, Arjun Nagar, Bajpayee Nagar, Madrasi Colony and Panchsheel Nagar.

The petition alleged that garbage is strewn across these colonies and sewage flows onto roads, drains and stormwater channels, creating a risk of groundwater contamination.

The tribunal clarified that maintaining cleanliness is not solely the responsibility of the BMC but also of residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). It directed the BMC and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) to submit an action-taken report within three weeks. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on Sep 21.

RWAs made accountable for waste collection

During the proceedings, BMC executive engineer RK Trivedi informed the tribunal that residents of multi-storey buildings often throw garbage from windows and balconies, making it difficult for municipal workers to collect waste from upper floors. The MPPCB submitted that RWAs must identify and maintain designated waste collection points within residential complexes so that municipal vehicles can collect garbage efficiently.

The NGT directed the petitioner to constitute a committee of four to five RWA members to create awareness among residents about disposing of waste only at designated collection points. It also warned that if residents fail to follow the prescribed system, the concerned RWA will be responsible for collecting the waste and transporting it to the BMC's designated disposal site.

BMC on sewage system

Responding to concerns over sewage discharge, BMC executive engineer RK Trivedi told Free Press that sewage from the affected colonies is being routed to the designated pump house before being pumped to the sewage treatment plant (STP). Trivedi added that in areas where STP-related works are still incomplete, the sewage network will become fully operational once the remaining construction is finished.