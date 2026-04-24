Three Years On, MP’s Promised Cultural Centres Remain Stalled, Leaving Local Artistes Without A Stage | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): it’s been three years but the state government’s plan to set up Cultural Centres at all the divisional headquarters in Madhya Pradesh is yet to take off. These Centres were meant to promote cultural activities at regional level and provide a platform to local artistes.

The decision to set up these Centres was taken in 2023 by the government headed by the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Centres were meant to function as Cultural Hubs and were to be built along the lines of Ravindra Convention Centre in Bhopal.

As per the plan, the Centres were to be set up at all divisional headquarters (barring Bhopal) and divisional commissioners were entrusted with the responsibility of identifying land for them.

These Centres were to include an auditorium with international-level facilities where plays, concerts, dance performances and literary meets could be hosted. They were to have galleries where local painters, sculptors could display their works.

Space for holding training workshops and a digital library and museum to conserve the cultural and literary heritage of the division concerned were also to be part of the Centres.

Besides Bhopal and Indore, other divisional headquarters lack the infrastructure to host national and international cultural, art and literary events. That is the reason most such events have to be organised either in Bhopal or Indore.

The Cultural Centres would have equipped cities like Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa and Ujjain with facilities to host mega events. They would have also served to promote and preserve folk and tribal art of the state.

However, there has been no progress in the implementation of the decision in last three years. According to director, culture, NP Namdeo, the plan has not been shelved. “As soon as land is identified at divisional headquarters, work on the ground will begin,” he added.