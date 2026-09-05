Three Women Returning From Janmashtami Celebrations Run Over By Truck On NH-44 In Morena

Three Women Returning From Janmashtami Celebrations Killed In Morena Truck Crash | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three women were killed after a speeding truck ran over them while they were returning home after attending Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, as reported on Saturday. The accident took place late at night near Ghirona Hanuman Temple on National Highway-44.

According to information, the three women were residents of Harphool Ka Pura village under the Civil Lines police station area. They had gone to the temple to watch the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations and offer prayers. After the programme, they were returning home when a truck travelling towards Delhi hit them.

The collision was so severe that all three women died on the spot. The accident caused panic in the area. After hitting the women, the truck driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The truck then went off the road and crashed into several roadside shops, damaging them.

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As soon as the police received information about the accident, a team from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. The police also began investigating the circumstances that led to the accident.

Civil Lines police station in-charge Udaybhan Singh Yadav said the three deceased women were residents of Harphool Ka Pura village. Police have caught the truck driver and are questioning him. The damaged truck is also being removed from the accident site.

The deaths have left the families of the women in shock. The village is also mourning the tragedy. The women had gone out to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami and take part in religious celebrations but never returned home.

The accident has once again raised concerns over speeding and road safety on National Highway-44. Police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.