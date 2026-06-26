Three To Four Metro Trains May Run After Signalling Clearance | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around three to four metro trains may start operating on both tracks (up and down) once the signalling system gets clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Metro officials are expecting the CMRS NoC in the first or second week of July.

Sources in the Metro Rail Corporation said the CMRS team, which tested all aspects related to the signalling system on Thursday, was satisfied with the preparations. Hence, there should not be any problem in getting the NoC.

Once the NoC for the signalling system is received, the speed of metro trains will also increase along with the number of trips. Currently, only one metro train is operational from 12 noon to 7.30 pm.

After the NoC for the signalling system, that morning metro services from Subhash Nagar to AIIMS may likely start for the convenience of commuters, particularly patients visiting AIIMS.

On Thursday, the CMRS team asked various questions to the metro officials. It asked what action should be taken if two trains were running on the same track at different speeds and how a collision could be prevented.

The CMRS team also checked the command system required to communicate with the train pilot. It also inspected the third rail system and visited both control rooms.

The CMRS NoC will be issued along with a detailed report. If there are any shortcomings, they will be pointed out in it.