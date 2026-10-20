 Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Bhopal, Dumper Crushes 25-Year-Old Pedestrian
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Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Bhopal, Dumper Crushes 25-Year-Old Pedestrian

Three people died in separate road accidents across Bhopal and its outskirts. Rohit Kushwaha, 25, was crushed by a dumper in Berasia, while Gaurishankar Tripathi, 55, succumbed to injuries after a car hit his scooter. Mason Jairam Ahirwar died following a motorcycle-scooter collision in Kajlikheda. Police are investigating.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 09:45 PM IST
Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Bhopal, Dumper Crushes 25-Year-Old Pedestrian
Three Killed In Separate Road Accidents Across Bhopal, Dumper Crushes 25-Year-Old Pedestrian | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were killed in separate road accidents in the city and its outskirts. This includes a 25-year-old pedestrian crushed by a dumper in Berasia and a scooter rider who died during treatment after being hit by a car in Bagsewania.

According to police, Rohit Kushwaha (25), a resident of Tikankhedi village under Berasia police station, was walking towards Bhojapura on Sunday morning when a speeding dumper coming from the Berasia side hit him.

He got trapped under the vehicle, while the driver fled. Rohit's elder brother, Karan Kushwaha, and others pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police registered a case against the driver and launched a search for him.

In another incident, Gaurishankar Tripathi (55), a resident of Kokta under Bilkhiriya police station, died on Sunday while undergoing treatment.

He was returning home on his scooter on October 3 when a speeding car hit him from behind near RRL liquor shop in Bagsewania.

Meanwhile, Jairam Ahirwar, a mason from Sultanganj in Raisen district who lived in a rented room in Kolar area, died after his motorcycle collided with a scooter at a crossing in Kajlikheda on Saturday night.

He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police are investigating the incident.

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