 Three killed in autorickshaw-bus crash in MP's Singrauli district
The accident occurred near Deori village, some 15km from the district headquarters, at around 12.30 pm

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
Representative Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a woman, were killed and as many seriously injured when an autorickshaw collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Deori village, some 15km from the district headquarters, at around 12.30 pm, an official said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Arun Pandey said three persons, including a woman, died when their autorickshaw collided head-on with the bus.

Three other autorickshaw passengers were seriously injured in the crash and admitted for treatment at the district hospital, he said.

