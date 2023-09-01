 Three IAS Officers From MP Appointed Secretaries By Central Government
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government appointed three IAS officers from Madhya Pradesh as secretaries on Friday.

A 1989-batch IAS officer, Ashish Upadhyay, is working as special secretary and financial adviser of the ministry of power. After the retirement of an MP-cadre IAS officer, Rajiv Ranjan on December 31, 2023, he will take over as National Commission of Backward Class.

Similarly, a 1992-batch IAS officer VL Kantarao, additional secretary in the department of telecommunications, has been appointed secretary in the Ministry of Mines.

On the other hand, another 1992-batch IAS officers Neelam Shami Rao has been made secretary on empanelment. Rao will be on the post of commissioner of Central Provident Fund.

