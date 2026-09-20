Three Hotel Lifts Sealed After IAS Officer’s Wife, Two Others Get Trapped In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lift of a hotel in MP Nagar got stalled midway on Sunday morning, leaving the wife of a senior IAS officer, a fellow doctor and a medical staff member trapped inside for nearly 25 minutes.

The three had arrived at The Courtyard by Marriott to attend a medical conference. The incident occurred around 10:40 am at the hotel.

Following information about the incident, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sanskriti Jain, along with officials from the fire brigade, electrical and health departments, reached the hotel.

The BMC team rescued the three and subsequently conducted an inspection of the hotel's safety and maintenance arrangements.

During the inspection, officials found that the lift did not have an Automatic Rescue Device (ARD). The mandatory monthly maintenance of the lift had also not been carried out.

According to officials, the last inspection was conducted on May 29, while the scheduled maintenance deadline of Aug 31 had already passed.

Fire safety lapses, 3 lifts sealed

The team also inspected fire safety equipment and emergency exits at the hotel and found lapses in compliance with prescribed safety standards.

The BMC's health department separately examined the hotel's food licence and related documents. Following the inspection and citing safety violations as well as non-compliance with earlier notices, the BMC sealed three lifts of the hotel.

Citywide inspection drive soon: Commissioner

BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain said the corporation would soon conduct surprise inspections of multi-storey buildings, hotels, commercial complexes and hospitals across the city.

“Lift maintenance, ARD systems and safety certificates will be rigorously checked. Direct legal action and sealing measures will be taken against any establishment found to be negligent or in violation of safety regulations,” Jain said.