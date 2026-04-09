Three Held For Stabbing Btech Students In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ayodhya Nagar police arrested three suspects for attacking BTech students with a knife over an old rivalry. The arrested youths are also students and have been sent to jail.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday night near Jeet Homes Colony gate. The victims, Divyansh Arya and Abhinav Rai, were standing with their friends when the suspects, Saurabh Thakur alias Goldy, Ritesh Yadav and Yash Raghuvanshi, arrived at the spot.

An argument broke out between them over an old dispute, which escalated into a violent clash. Saurabh and the others then whipped out knives and assaulted the group. Abhinav, Divyansh and another youth sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

Ayodhya Nagar police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects. Station in-charge Mahesh Lilhare said multiple hideouts were raided and all three suspects were nabbed within 12 hours of the incident.

All three suspects are students. Yash Raghuvanshi (23) is pursuing MCA, while Ritesh Yadav (21) and Saurabh Singh Thakur (23) are BTech students. Raghuvanshi has prior cases of assault registered against him in Vidisha.