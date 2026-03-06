Bhopal News: 22-Year-Old Youth Kidnapped, Brutally Assaulted By Seven On Holi Over Old Rivalry | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted on Holi by a group of seven men in the Kolar area, reportedly due to his association with a person the attackers considered a rival, police said on Friday.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the suspects, who are currently absconding.

According to police, the victim, Dinesh Ahirwar, works as a salesman at a private garment shop in Kolar. The incident took place on March 4 around 1pm near Bisankhedi bridge when Ahirwar was walking through the area.

Police said Nikki Shukla, Akash Prajapati and their associates intercepted him and questioned him about his friendship with Vishu Sharma, with whom they allegedly had an old rivalry. The suspects reportedly warned Ahirwar that he would have to “pay the price” for maintaining ties with Sharma.

The group then allegedly forced him into a car and took him to a secluded spot near Saumya Green City Colony. There, he was held captive for nearly two hours and assaulted with belts, sticks, kicks and punches. The attack left him with fractures in two fingers and several internal injuries. He reportedly lost consciousness during the assault and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

In an attempt to mislead the victim’s family, the attackers later called his sister, Shivani Ahirwar, from Dinesh’s phone and claimed that he had been injured in a road accident and was being treated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) on Kolar Road.

“When we reached the hospital, we found Dinesh in the emergency ward with severe injury marks all over his body,” Shivani said in her complaint to the police.

Investigations later revealed that the suspects, along with an associate identified as Anas Khan, had dropped the unconscious victim at the hospital before fleeing.

Police station in-charge Sanjay Soni said a case has been registered against Nikki Shukla, Akash Prajapati, Tilak Chauhan, Divyanshu, Nannu, Ajay and Aman Prajapati. Soni said most of the suspects have previous criminal records and multiple teams have been formed to track them down.