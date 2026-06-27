Three Get Life Term For Premeditated Murder Of Woman In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Saturday convicted three men and sentenced them to life imprisonment for the premeditated murder of a woman by stabbing.

Additional District Judge Jyoti Rajput delivered the verdict, sentencing the accused - Aditya alias Aadi Sahu, Dhirendra and Sarfaraz - to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 each under Sections 302 and 120-B of IPC.

On April 19, 2023, the complainant Narmadi Bai, the victim's mother-in-law, lodged a missing person report at Tila Jamalpura police station after her daughter-in-law did not return home.

On April 23, 2023, another complainant, Surjit Thakur, informed the Bilkhiria police station that he had found the body of an unidentified woman, aged around 30 to 35 years, inside a shed on the premises.

Analysis of the deceased's mobile call detail records (CDR) revealed that a particular mobile number had contacted her 13 times on April 19, 2023. Tracing the IMEI number linked to the SIM card showed that the mobile phone was registered in the name of Sarfaraz.

However, the number became inactive after April 19, 2023. Further investigation into other numbers found in the deceased's call records identified another number registered in Sarfaraz's name and confirmed to be in his use.

PSTN data analysis placed the mobile phones of Sarfaraz, Dhirendra and the deceased at Kanhasaiya on the day of the incident.

During interrogation, Sarfaraz disclosed that his friend Aditya had borrowed money from the woman but was unable to repay it. The two allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her.

According to the prosecution, they snatched a mobile phone from an individual on April 18, 2023, used its SIM card to call the deceased on April 19, 2023, called her to a dilapidated structure at Kanhasaiya on the pretext of repaying the money and stabbed her to death.