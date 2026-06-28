Three-Day Pulse Polio Drive Begins For 1.07 Crore Children | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day National Pulse Polio Campaign, targeting nearly 1.07 crore children below the age of five years with an additional dose of oral polio vaccine, began across Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched the state-level campaign at the RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration and Management by administering polio drops to five children.

During the programme, the chief minister also launched the 'Suman Panchayat' initiative aimed at strengthening public health through people's participation and unveiled the State Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Action Plan 2.0.

Yadav said panchayats that actively ensure better maternal and child healthcare would receive incentive grants and appreciation certificates under the Suman Panchayat scheme.

He highlighted the state's achievements in the Matri Vandana Yojana, HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer, measles immunisation and other public health programmes.

Statewide deployment

Under the National Pulse Polio Campaign, around 83,000 booths, 1.66 lakh vaccinators and 26,000 supervisors have been deployed across the state.

Transit booths have been set up at railway stations, bus stands and airports, while special mobile teams will conduct door-to-door visits on June 29 and 30 to ensure that no child is left out.

3.32 lakh children to receive drops in Bhopal

In Bhopal, around 3.32 lakh children will receive polio drops through 2,710 booths set up at anganwadi centres, hospitals, shopping malls, markets, transport hubs and other public places.

The West Central Railway's Bhopal Division has also deployed 22 vaccination booths and mobile teams at major railway stations and onboard long-distance trains to administer polio drops to children travelling with their families.