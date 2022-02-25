Three candidates from Bhopal clear Company Secretaries exam

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : Three candidates from Bhopal have cleared the Company Secretaries Examination. Of them, two are women. The successful candidates are: Reshma Lalwani, Anaadi Mishra and Anuja Jain. Reshma and Anuja are the first company secretary (CS) in their families.

All the three have cleared the December 2021 Professional (final) examination organised by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The result of the exams was declared on Friday.

Besides, Ashish Raghuvanshi from the city has cleared the Executive (intermediate) examination, with All India Rank (AIR) 15. Vivek Nayak, chairman of the Bhopal Chapter of the Institute said the candidates who have cleared the Intermediate Examination can register for the Professional Examination up to March 31.

Anuja Jain, 31

Marks – 159/300

My father is a businessman and mother a housewife. I am the first company secretary in my family. It took 10 years to complete the course. This was the fourth attempt in the professional programme. Self study is my success mantra. I dedicated 8 hours a day to studying. I didn’t use social media during the exam. I got huge support from my family members, mentors and friends. Now, I want time to gain practical knowledge and explore new areas.

Reshma Lalwani with family | FP

Reshma Lalwani, 30,

Marks – 153/300

This is my fifth attempt in the professional programme. It took nine years to complete the course. My father is a businessman and mother a homemaker. I am the first company secretary in my family. I did preparation through online classes and used to watch lectures from YouTube. I was completely cut off from social media to focus on study. I am currently working as a compliant officer in a private company in Bhopal. Now I want to continue in the same company as company secretary.

Anaadi Mishra with family | FP

Anaadi Mishra, 29

Marks : 182/ 300

I teach in Excellence College, Bhopal. This was my fourth attempts. In fact, this was my last attempt of the old course. I prepared the exam in three month. I devoted eight hours in a day. I have qualified as a chartered accountant earlier. My parents are professor. I kept distance from social media for. I want to continue teaching. Smart study is my success mantra.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:48 PM IST