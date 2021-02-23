Threat to my life, says Judge hearing murder case involving BSP MLA’s husband, kin

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An Additional District Judge has said that Damoh district police superintendent and his subordinates are putting pressure on him to influence his decision in the murder case of Congress leader Devendra Patel.

He also said that any untoward incident may occur in his life because of this in near future. Though ADJ RP Sonkar had stated this in an order issued on February 8, 2021, its copy was released on Tuesday.

The Congress politician’s murder case involves husband and close relatives of BSP MLA from Pathraia - Rambai Thakur. “The police are conspiring with the accused to malign me. I firmly believe that the police superintendent in collusion with subordinates can level false allegations against me and any untoward incident can happen with me,” RP Sonkar, second Additional District Judge of Hatta in Damoh district, stated in his order.

The ADJ further said, “In the light of aforesaid facts, the Damoh District and Sessions Judge is requested to transfer the hearing in the case to some other court.” He has written a letter to Damoh District and Sessions Judge in this connection.

The observations were made in the order by second ADJ while recording the police statement on the action taken in execution of arrest warrant issued for appearance of accused Govind Singh alias Rabbi (BSP MLA Rambai Thakur’s husband) in the court. When contacted, Ramabai refused to comment on it.