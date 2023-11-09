‘Those Who Refused To Accept Lord Ram’s Existence Visiting Temple’

File Pic: PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Smriti Irani took potshot at Congress leaders by stating that those who once refused to accept existence of Lord Ram are visiting temples. Her remark came against Rahul Gandhi who recently went on pilgrimage to Kedarnath.

She was addressing public rally in Katni and Chindwara on Wednesday. She also addressed an election rally in support of BJP candidate for Narela (Bhopal) constituency Vishvas Sarang.

“Earlier, Congress used to say that temple would be constructed but won’t tell the date. Now, everyone knows Ram temple’s inauguration date,” she added.

Chiding Congress leaders, she said they dubbed Covid vaccine as Modi ki Vaccine but went for it later.

