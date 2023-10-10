This Is Age Of Women Empowerment: Padmini Kolhapure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Actor Padmini Kolhapure has said that this was the age of women empowerment. “Times have changed. Youth, nowadays, are very talented. They make videos on my songs and send them to me on social media.

I am very astonished by their talent and creativity,” Kolhapure said. The Prem Rog fame was speaking at a felicitation ceremony in the city on Tuesday as the chief guest. Her ‘dream dress’ was given to poor children at the charity show organised by Khushi Welfare Society. Kolhapure, an actor and singer, who primarily works in Hindi films, went on to establish herself as one of the leading actresses of the 80s.

In a career spanning over four decades, she has worked in over 75 films and has received several accolades, including three Filmfare Awards. At the age of 15, Kolhapure won the Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the revenge drama Insaf Ka Tarazu (1980), and at the age of 17, won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actress for the musical romantic drama Prem Rog (1982), thus becoming the second-youngest actress to win the awards in the respective categories.

